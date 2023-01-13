GCX and Tampnet form interconnection partnership in the Nordics

Driven by the burgeoning data centre market, these increased network connectivity demands has meant that GCX and Tampnet, through strategically located network interconnections, can provide the necessary connectivity solutions required.

“The Nordics region is experiencing rapid data centre growth due to various shifts in the market, including the need for more energy efficient and sustainable facilities. We are excited to partner with Global Cloud Xchange to collaboratively support this growth and offer expanded route options to our customers through GCX’s robust global network,” said Cato Lammenes, vice president of Tampnet Carrier.

“All of Tampnet’s routes are based on our own dark fibre and allow us to offer the scalability our customers demand and satisfy their bandwidth and infrastructure needs in our region. Through this partnership, we will further boost our efforts in contributing to a carbon neutral future by offering greater route diversity to access key data centres and interconnection points in the Nordics.”

The GCX and Tampnet partnership creates a simplified way to expand reach across each company’s network footprint.

As a result, GCX customers now have access to route diversity and new network routes across the Nordics using Tampnet’s footprint which spans eight countries, connecting over 40 core data centres across 12 markets throughout Europe and the US.

In addition, Tampnet’s customers gain access to GCX’s global network, which is comprised of 66,000km of cables spanning 46 countries from North America to Asia, with subsea and terrestrial routes across Europe-Asia and Intra-Asia routes.

“We are seeing a shift in the market where mission critical businesses are looking to diversify their network and data centres away from the traditional FLAP-D [Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris, Dublin] markets due to rising power costs and instabilities across the power grid,” says David Bruce, head of EU, US and APAC at Global Cloud Xchange.

“The Nordics is the logical choice due to carbon zero energy generation and many other benefits. This is an opportune partnership, allowing Tampnet to utilise the global reach of GCX’s network whilst at the same time opening up a new and timely region for GCX customers.”