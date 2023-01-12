Free Trial
Vantage invests in London market with new campus

Saf Malik
January 12, 2023 12:06 PM
Vantage Data Centers has entered the London market with the development of a 48MW £500 million campus.

Situated on nearly five acres in the PowerGate neighbourhood of North Acton, the campus will total 430,000 square feet across two 24MW multi-story data centres once fully developed.

“Vantage has experienced rapid growth over the past three years as we continue developing state-of-the-art data centre campuses across EMEA,” said Antoine Boniface, president, EMEA at Vantage Data Centers.

“With London being one of the largest data centre markets in the world, this expansion further solidifies Vantage’s role at the forefront of the digital infrastructure revolution. With relatively little inventory available in London and requirements on the rise, we are ideally positioned to deliver for our customers.”

The first facility its scheduled to open to hyperscale customers and cloud providers in late 2024, marking the company’s 11th campus in the EMEA region.

In addition to that announcement, Vantage has opened a second 40MW data centre in its existing Cardiff campus.

