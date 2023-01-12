Ericsson adds private network solution via Cradlepoint

NetCloud Private Networks is a complete subscription-based offering with an initial focus on traditionally lean IT-oriented enterprises including the logistics, light manufacturing, government, large retail, healthcare and hospitality sectors.

The service is available from January 11, 2023, and will initially target the US market via CBRS spectrum.

George Mulhern, SVP and head of business area enterprise wireless solutions at Ericsson, and CEO of Cradlepoint, says: “This new launch from Cradlepoint, and its addition to the Ericsson Private Networks portfolio, is another milestone in the successful integration of Cradlepoint into Ericsson.

“Ericsson has strengthened its leadership position in offering private cellular network solutions that address multiple use cases in enterprises of any size, and across many industries. Customers will benefit from our breadth of capabilities as they pursue wireless-driven digitalization and next-generation connectivity innovation.”

Ericsson initially acquired Cradlepoint in 2020 with the intention to rapidly expand in the 5G Enterprise space.

IDC research indicates that the LTE 5G market will top US$8.3 billion in revenue in 2026 with a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.7% across 2022-2026.

Ericsson’s Private Network portfolio now consists of Cradlepoint NetCloud Private Networks, Ericsson Private 5G and Cradlepoint Private Network Endpoints.