SUNeVision welcomes Asia Direct Cable at CLS

HKIS-1 is located at Chung Hom Kok in Southern Hong Kong and at the same time marks the addition of a new point of presence (PoP) at SUNeVision’s hyperscale data centre MEGA Plus.

"As a world-leading provider of integrated telecommunication services, China Telecom Global (CTG) is thrilled to collaborate with SUNeVision and a group of renowned telecom service providers in the expansion of Asia Direct Cable (ADC) to HKIS-1," Xiaolei Wu, executive vice president of CTG.

"The synergy produced from joint efforts across the region offers a safe and reliable network gateway for Hong Kong businesses, empowering IT leaders to confidently embark on a successful digital transformation.”

The ADC subsea cable system features "the highest number of fibre pairs and system transmission capacity in Asia," according to the company. Specifically, it will transmit over 140Tbps of traffic with the enough capacity to support bandwidth-intensive applications such as 5G networks, IoT, AI, cloud and video streaming.

The landing of ADC at SUNeVision’s HKIS-1 will enable CTG customers to interconnect across the region in a seamless way.

"Landing ADC Hong Kong segment at the only carrier and cloud-neutral cable landing station in Hong Kong, SUNeVisions’s HKIS-1, plus a new City PoP at MEGA Plus, would provide unique neutrality and true connectivity advantages that no other facilities in the region can," said Raymond Tong, chief executive officer of SUNeVision

"We are glad to jointly announce this with CTG and look forward to more win-win collaboration to foster digital business for joint customers in Hong Kong, mainland China to other markets rapidly growing in Asia and the globe.”.

In addition, SUNeVision’s HKIS-1 was built with data centre capabilities certified by ANSI/TIA-942 and direct backhaul access to MEGA Campus including MEGA-i.

MEGA-I is home to around 15,000 cross-connects and 9 out of 11 PoPs of international subsea cables in Hong Kong, giving users of the ADC Hong Kong segment access to hundreds of providers through SUNeVision’s data centre ecosystem.