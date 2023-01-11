Aligned Data Centers announces data centre campus in Oregon

The new campus caps a year of growth, Aligned says, which saw the launch of new sites or expansions of existing facilities in Chicago, Dallas, Frederick County, Maryland, Northern Virginia, Phoenix and Salt Lake“The rapidly expanding Hillsboro data center market offers a host of advantages to hyperscale and large enterprise customers, especially as compared to other Western data center locations,” says Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned.

“Hillsboro offers a business-friendly environment, affordable power and renewable energy options, diverse metro and long-haul connectivity to major cities and tech hubs such as Los Angeles, Seattle, and Silicon Valley, as well as proximity to international subsea cable networks that reduce latency between the U.S. and high-growth markets in the Asia-Pacific region.”

The initial data centre campus is expected to offer 72MW of critical capacity and the second is planned for 36MW.

The campus is located within the region of the State of Oregon’s Enterprise zone programme.