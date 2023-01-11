Verne Global hires CFO and COO from Liquid and JPMorgan Chase

Mike Allen joins from JPMorgan Chase, where he was global head of data centre services.

Hennessy (pictured) will manage the finances of Verne Global’s expanding data centre portfolio, having spent the last 15 years working for Liquid Intelligent Technologies as both CFO and chief of mergers and acquisitions, where she raised funding for and operated fibre networks and data centres across Africa.

Verne Global is owned by Digital 9 Infrastructure, which this morning announced significant spending plans for the data centre operation as well as other infrastructure businesses.

At the same time Verne Global said Hildegard van Zyl is its new general counsel, having previously worked for Amazon and later Atos.

Hennessy was with Cable & Wireless many years ago and joined Liquid Telecom, as it was, in 2007. According to her LinkedIn profile she joined Verne Global in October 2022, but the company has only just announced her appointment.

Allen will be responsible for optimising Verne Global’s operational capabilities and implementing business strategies. He is a data centre industry veteran, said the company, predominantly in the financial services sector. According to LinkedIn, he has worked in the financial sector, mainly looking after data centres, since at least 1999, when he was head of data centre programmes at ABN Amro.