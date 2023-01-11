NTT Data launches cloud platform with Aviatrix

NTT Data Business Solutions leverages Aviatrix to deliver business-critical SAP application services for customers and to overcome networking, security, visibility and multicloud limitations of AWS, Azure and Google Cloud services.

"Migrating business-critical enterprise applications, such as SAP, to the cloud requires business-critical cloud infrastructure and expertise," said Andrie Jumari, head of cloud infrastructure services Malaysia at NTT Data Business Solutions.

"Our service infrastructure operations teams will support multiple cloud providers in a consistent way, with advanced capabilities not available across cloud providers.

“Aviatrix allows us to deliver a cloud NaaS to support enterprise SAP deployments in a unique way, like increasing customer satisfaction and SAP application up-time."

The cloud networking platform will offer providers both private and public advanced network, security and operational visibility to support business-critical applications.

"Multicloud networking is fundamental to enterprise cloud infrastructure today," said Nauman Mustafa, vice president of business development and global service provider partners at Aviatrix.

"NTT DATA Business Solutions is a globally recognized solution provider, delivering proven solutions for business-critical enterprise SAP applications in the cloud. It has been a pleasure working with our partners at NTT DATA Business Solutions to architect, deploy, and operate their cloud NaaS infrastructure in support of their Intelligent Enterprise SAP services."