Lumos makes $100m fibre investment in South Carolina

The expansion will blanket the region with nearly 1,200 miles of the latest fibre optic technology, with a capital investment of more than US$100 million and the first investment from the company in the South California region.

“The world is more connected than ever, and communities need high speeds to keep pace. Lumos aims to unlock the potential of the digital world by providing 100% fibreoptic Internet to previously underserved areas across South Carolina,” says Brian Stading, Lumos CEO.

“We are excited to expand our reach and serve customers in South Carolina.”

With its latest expansion, Lumos says it can reach underserved portions of Columbia, Forest Acres and Arcadia Lakes in Richland County, as well as West Columbia, Lexington, Cayce, Irmo and Springdale in Lexington County.

“Having Internet access is a necessity in today’s society. With Lumos expanding its broadband services in Lexington County, our residents and local businesses will benefit. We are happy to see Lumos continue their work to provide high-speed internet access to Lexington County residents.” – Scott Whetstone, Lexington County Council chairman (District 1).

Engineering work by Lumos will begin in mid-2023, with construction starting shortly after.