Airgain and Deutsche Telekom combine IoT functionality

Specifically, the agreement will allow Airgain to bundle connectivity from Deutsche Telekom IoT with its asset tracking customers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa as well as the US with onward connectivity options.

“Adding Deutsche Telekom IoT as a connectivity partner gives Airgain additional global reach,” said Morad Sbahi, chief revenue officer at Airgain.

“They are a world-class partner with broad capabilities and a world-class signal. At Airgain, we are excited to partner with one of Europe’s top IoT innovators.”

Airgain’s mobile-based asset tracking solution allows for tracking during an asset’s entire journey, whether inside, outside or in transit.

The devices feature battery performance of up to 14 years, the latest in mobile technologies including LTE-M and NarrowBand IoT (NB-IoT), and the ability to integrate with any enterprise software stack.

In addition to location tracking through mobile, GPS, and WiFi triangulation, Airgain’s asset trackers can monitor motion, temperature, humidity and light, to name a few.

“We are very excited to work with Airgain and their award-winning asset tracking solutions,” said Klaus Doblich-Fruhstuck, senior global account director at Deutsche Telekom IoT.

“Not only does it help us grow the list of IoT devices that are certified to work on our network, it allows us to partner with Airgain on their innovative IoT projects on both sides of the Atlantic. We look forward to growing our global footprint together.”

T-IoT is Deutsche Telekom's new global IoT offering, which comprised of Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile US, enable global IoT networking using technologies including from NB-IoT and LTE-M to LTE and 5G.

T-IoT benefit from a single point of contact and contract for their global IoT projects.