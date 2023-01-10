eSIM market to reach $16bn in 2027

The market is set to be driven by the adoption of eSIM-enabled consumer devices as seen in Apple’s recent release of the eSIM-only iPhone 14.

eSIMs are embedded within devices, allowing them and sensors to seamlessly switch between network operator profiles.

The research indicates that Apple will expand deployment of eSIM-only devices to Europe during 2023, with eSIM technology key in minimising time-consuming establishment of roaming agreements within fragmented European telecoms market.

It found that the total number of smartphones leveraging eSIM connectivity will increase from 986 million in 2023, to 3.5 billion by 2027 with manufacturers such as Google and Samsung developing equivalent eSIM Android devices.

Scarlett Woodford, research author of the study said: “Despite operator concerns regarding the disruptive impact of eSIMs on existing business models, growing support from smartphone manufacturers will place additional pressure on operators. In response, service providers must support eSIM connectivity to avoid subscriber attrition as technology awareness increases.”

The total number of eSIM-connected smartphones in China will increase from 103 million in 2023 to 385 million by 2027, assuming country-specific standards are implemented.