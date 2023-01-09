Veon’s Jazz and Turkcell partner on BIP Pakistan expansion

“Messaging is a strategic application and a key enabler of our digital operator strategy,” said Kaan Terzioğlu, group CEO at VEON.

“We aim to provide messaging solutions with a wide range of services in the countries we operate, offering high levels of security and enhancing the local technology economy. BiP is an excellent service that is already proven in different parts of the world and its expansion in Pakistan by Jazz will benefit both users and digital ecosystem.”

The two inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect signed by Aamer Ejaz, chief digital officer of Jazz and Gökhan Yüksektepe, CEO of BiP.

“This cooperation with Jazz is a milepost in achieving Türkiye’s goal of boosting high-value-added technology transfer," added Murat Erkan, CEO of Turkcell.

"Once BiP’s usage grows in Pakistan, we will look to extend this partnership model across other Veon operating countries as well. We are happy to contribute to the development of these countries’ digital economies.”

BiP is a free instant communication app that offers a full communication and life platform, including high quality voice and video calls, secret messages, instant translation along with channels on food, sports, entertainment, and fashion.

BiP, is available for 194 million mobile subscribers in Pakistan and is already used across 192 countries.

“We are proud to announce that our communication and life platform BiP is gaining ground with Pakistani users," explains Gökhan Yüksektepe, CEO of BiP.

"We are dedicatedly working towards our goal of making BiP a global communication application, providing customized local experiences to its users. Regarding this strategy, it is important for us to collaborate with a partner in the region like Jazz."

“Our digital operator strategy focuses on serving as a lifestyle partner for 120 million mobile broadband users in Pakistan whether they want to perform financial transactions or stream TV shows, listen to music or buy insurance," commented Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz.

"With the launch of BiP, we are further strengthening our digital services portfolio and providing subscribers with a multi-purpose communication app."