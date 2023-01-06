Google Cloud to aid Kuwait in its digital transformation

The alliance will allow the government of Kuwait to leverage Google Cloud’s expertise in fields such as data analytics, cybersecurity and AI to make digitisation a top national priority in the coming years.

Additionally, the two will partner to implement a number of digital transformation initiatives across healthcare, education, disaster recovery and smart living.

Google Cloud will collaborate with the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA), the Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT), and the Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) to set up a local office in the country and invest in opening a cloud region.

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said: “The strategic alliance supports the Government of Kuwait’s Vision 2035, which aims to transform Kuwait into a digital society and diversify its economy.

“We are proud to bring the latest Google Cloud technologies to Kuwait to help the country realize its digitisation ambitions. The arrival of Google Cloud will contribute to developing a rich tech ecosystem in the country, creating exciting, highly-skilled job opportunities for Kuwaitis.”

The programme will upskill government employees in digital technologies and Google Cloud’s data analytics, machine learning (ML), AI and security solutions.

Google Cloud adds that the agreement is an important milestone in Google Cloud’s expansion in the Middle East and represents further commitment to investing in the future.