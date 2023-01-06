New homes to get gigabit connectivity in the UK

The new laws being brought into force will get faster broadband to nine million people living in blocks of flats across the UK.

Ministers have amended the Building Regulations 2010 to ensure that new homes will be fitted with infrastructure allowing for gigabit connectivity.

Gigabit broadband is now available in over 72% of the UK and the new legislation will help avoid “costly and disruptive installation work”.

In a press release, the UK government added that another new – The Telecommunications Infrastructure (Leasehold Property) Act (TILPA) is now in force in England and Wales, making it easier for broadband providers to gain access to install equipment in blocks of flats, when a faster connection is requested by a tenant.

Julia Lopez, digital infrastructure minister said: “Nothing should stop people from seizing the benefits of better broadband, whether it is an unresponsive landlord or a property developer’s failure to act.

“Thanks to our new laws, millions of renters will no longer be prevented from getting a broadband upgrade due to the silence of their landlord, and those moving into newly built homes can be confident they’ll have access to the fastest speeds available from the day they move in.”

Data referenced in the government’s technical consultation indicated that around 25,300 (12%) of homes did not have access to a full fibre connection upon construction in a typical year.

The updated rules mean developers will be legally required to future-proof homes in England during the construction of new homes.