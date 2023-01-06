KORE partners AWS to deliver Massive IoT

"IoT is positioned to grow exponentially through this decade as organisations seek ways to optimise and streamline operations. An estimated 75 billion devices are expected to be connected by 2030, but with those connected devices comes a unique set of challenges," said Romil Bahl, president and CEO of KORE.

"IoT security can be an area of concern across industries due to a lack of standardisation and a fragmented ecosystem – this broadened landscape of devices exposes more security attack surfaces in kind. We are proud to deliver innovation in IoT security by using AWS."

With a large range of network connectivity technologies, in often remote or hard-to-reach devices, the security risks in delivering Massive IoT are heightened. As a result, KORE has introduced its OmniSIM SAFE using AWS IoT Core to decrease security challenges associated with global Massive IoT and large-scale IoT deployments.

The KORE OmniSIM SAFE connectivity solution uses an eSIM approach that leverages the GSMA IoT SIM Applet For Secure End-2-End (SAFE) standard. This in turn enables device manufacturers and IoT providers to use the SIM as a root of trust to protect IoT data communications.

"It is critical for end-to-end IoT security that devices are provisioned with individual, unique security credentials that are securely stored with the device," said Yasser Alsaied, vice president of IoT at AWS.

"The logistics of managing the provisioning of large fleets of IoT devices can be complex for customers and not all IoT devices may offer secure on-device storage for credentials. We are excited to offer our AWS IoT Core customers a holistic approach to IoT security."

For its part, the AWS IoT Core connects with the SIM to simplify secure device provisioning and management, as well as message routing to AWS services.