GreenGeeks adds Singapore data centre location

The new location will service customers in the Asia-Pacific region and marks the fourth data centre location available to its customers, joining existing locations in Chicago, Montreal and Amsterdam.

The Singapore location will provide the same services as GreenGeeks' other locations, including WordPress hosting, shared hosting, reseller hosting and VPS hosting packages. All services are backed by 24/7 support.

"We are proud to carry on our commitment of providing reliable green energy web hosting solutions by expanding our reach into this part of the world," said Kaumil Patel, chief operating officer of GreenGeeks.

"Our goal is to make sure that no matter where you are located in the world, customers have access to fast page loading speeds and reliable performance when it comes time for you to host your website or application."

The new location will deliver faster response times and improved performance for customers in the region as compared to other locations in North America and Europe.