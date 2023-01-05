Serene Nah to head Digital Realty in Asia Pacific

Nah (pictured) joins from Hong Kong-based Kerry Properties, where she was executive director and CFO in charge of finance, corporate development, strategy and operations.

She said: “It is an exciting time to join Digital Realty’s team in what is set to become the largest data centre region in the world. I join a global industry leader that provides the world’s largest trusted digital space for businesses to collaborate.”

Before Kerry Properties, which has developments in Hong Kong and mainland China, she spent more than eight years at Silver Lake as head of portfolio management for Asia and senior operating executive. She’s also worked at General Electric in China, Singapore and the US.

Digital Realty CEO Andy Power said: “Her breadth of financial advisory experience and knowledge across real estate and technology industries will greatly augment our capabilities in the region as we continue to grow and provide the global platform that is the bedrock of our customers’ digital initiatives globally.”

Nah graduated from the Nanyang Technological University Singapore with a bachelor’s degree in business and has an executive MBA from Kellogg-HKUST [Hong Kong University of Science and Technology].