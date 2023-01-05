Nokia names Werner SVP of Europe

Werner brings more than 25 years’ worth of business and industry experience, joining the Finnish company from Cognizant Technology Solutions, where he was CEO of Germany.

Werner has also held senior positions at Fujitsu, Global Logic and T-Systems where led the turnaround of its French organisations across the whole organisational framework.

Werner said: “This is an excellent time to join Nokia. It is clear that Nokia has an excellent opportunity to seize the market as one of very few companies that can offer solutions to its customers across the full range of technologies available in the industry.”

Werner will help drive relationships with key European customers and will support the company’s growth ambitions into “new market segments”.

His team will guide CSPs and enterprises as they deploy 5G, fibre broadband and private wireless.

Ricky Corker, chief customer experience officer of Nokia said: “I am thrilled to welcome Rolf to the company.

“Having a broad experience across the industry, gained in software, service providers and in many other areas, means that Rolf will be able to help guide Nokia’s European organization through the next stage of our corporate development.”