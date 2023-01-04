SpaceX ‘could be most valuable private US company’ at $137bn

The calculation comes from an analysis in Investopedia, which says SpaceX is expected to raise $750 million in a new round of funding, valuing the rocket and satellite internet company at $137 billion.

This follows $2.2 billion raised by SpaceX in 2022, a move that made it the most valuable private company in the US.

Investopedia says that venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz is expected to lead the funding round. Andreessen Horowitz contributed $400 million to Musk’s 2022 purchase of Twitter.

Previous financial backers have included Sequoia, Gigafund, and Founders Fund, says the analysis.

SpaceX had already attracted a valuation of close to $140 billion when what Bloomberg called “insiders” were last month offered shares at $77 each.

Musk (pictured) closed his acquisition of Twitter in October 2022, six months after announcing his plans via a tweet.

SpaceX owns Starlink, which is building a global satellite broadband network.