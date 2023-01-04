CityFibre and Vodafone complete 2Gbps residential trial

The trial was made possible by CityFibre’s recent upgrades in York to XGS-PON access technology, which is due to be rolled out across its network in April.

The 2Gpbs service will pave the way for the introduction of residential and business services at speeds of up to 10Gbps across its entire footprint in the future, CityFibre adds.

Michael Greening, product director at CityFibre, said: “After a successful trial, we’re a major step closer to bringing multi-gig full fibre services to millions of homes and business across the country. But at 2Gbps, we’re barely scratching the surface of our network’s capabilities.

“Thanks to our XGS-PON upgrade programme, we’ll be able to offer symmetrical speeds of up to 10Gbps in the future, further evidence that not all full fibre networks are created equal.”

The trial saw selected end-customers in York enjoy speeds of up 2Gbps, twice the speed of the fastest available services on CityFibre’s current network.

The services were delivered using the Vodafone Pro II Broadband service and the new Vodafone Ultra Hub and Super WiFi6E Booster bundle.

“We’re the biggest Full Fibre broadband provider in the UK and recording our fastest ever home WiFi speed showcases the true capability of the technology and our Pro II Broadband,” Max Taylor, chief commercial officer Vodafone UK added.

“With the UK’s fastest router, we’re all set to handle the next exciting developments, so our customers always get the fastest broadband speeds possible, in all corners of their home at a great price.”