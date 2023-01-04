Dell to fast-track UNN infrastructure in Brunei

Dell has been engaged to deploy its solutions to UNN’s data centres, which are now based on hyperconverged, active architecture.

The portfolio of solutions includes its VxRail, PowerEdge, Unity XT, PowerVault storage arrays and PowerProtect DD services.

“To fuel Brunei’s telecom transformation, UNN wanted a trusted technology partner to modernize its three data centres, where separate compute, storage and networking made it difficult for IT to run efficiently,” said Daniele Cuocci, senior vice president for data centres and IT at UNN.

“With Dell Technologies as our transformation partner, we are now able to deliver better and more secure virtual infrastructure to our customers.”

“We are further working with Dell to enhance our cloud program by implementing additional cyber security services.

“It was great to see how Dell has displayed a high level of competence and knowledge while strategising and deploying solutions for UNN.”

Dell adds that it remains a leading cloud services provider and is committed to helping customers to digitally transform their IT infrastructure to deliver IoT, AI and 5G-enabled services.