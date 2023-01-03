Norlys hires Andersen for fibre business

Andersen began his role on January 1 from the company’s head office in Silkeborg, Denmark and will be responsible for Fibernet’s sales activities to 13 service providers of internet and TV as well as several partnerships in a newly established sales department.

"In our journey towards becoming a more nationwide player in the fibre market, the business market, developers and housing associations are crucial,” said Torben Poulsen, CEO of Norlys' fibre business.

“I look forward to having Ole Andersen on the team to lift the relations with our customers and partners even more.”

Andersen joins from Siemens Gamesa, where he served as a global account manager.

Andersen said: “I see Norlys as a company with great ambitions and visions in all the business areas they throw themselves into – this makes Norlys an incredibly exciting company.

“In addition, I look forward to becoming part of a strong team, where we work together to remain Denmark's largest and most professional supplier of fibre networks.”

Since Norlys opened its fibre network in 2020, it has established relationships with different operators and services to five fibre network owners including RAH Fiber broadband, ThyMors Energi and Nord Energi.

The company also has a number of agreements with developers and housing associations on the establishment of fibre for new construction and established residential buildings.