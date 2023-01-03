Missouri Telecom sells residential and SMB business units to Ozark Fiber

“We are pleased to welcome Missouri Telecom’s customers to the Ozark Fiber family,” said Jason Ross, president of Ozark Fiber.

“We are excited to be able to offer enhanced speeds and reliability, and to expand on the relationships that Missouri Telecom has built, as we transition customers over to our new, state-of-the-art fibre network and platforms.”

Ozark Fiber started construction of its fibre-optic network in Monett in September 2021 and will launch services in Q1 of 2023. Following this announcement, Missouri Telecom customers will be migrated over to Ozark Fiber’s network and voice platforms by Q2 of 2023.

Effective January 1, 2023, Ozark Fiber will offer internet service in the area, with launch speeds up to 2Gbps, with plans to offer up to 10Gbps in the near future. Their fibre service offers symmetrical internet speeds, removing network congestion and laying the foundation for future high-bandwidth technologies and services.

While other businesses are using remote workers and overseas call centres, Ozark Fiber is investing in local brick-and-mortar stores staffed with team members from the local community, furthering strengthening its customer service offering.

“Our core values place our customers first in all decisions. For that reason, we have a ‘no gimmicks’ philosophy that includes simple pricing, no data caps, and no contracts,” added Ross.