Intersec, Telefonica deploys public warning tech in Germany

The Public Warning Cell Broadcast was curated in partnership with Telefonica Ingenieria de Seguridad (TIS) and confirmed the solution works in full compliance with data privacy regulations and in alignment with the EECC requirements.

"We have selected Intersec because their carrier-grade solution meets all regulatory requirements while being sustainably resilient and scalable,” said Jochen Bockfeld, director for common services at O2 Telefónica.

“The successful nationwide test of the Cell Broadcast technology as part of the "Warntag" 2022 has proven the high performance of the alerting solution and the professionalism of the partner."

Cell broadcast is an important technology for early warning and emergency alerting in critical situations even when mobile networks are heavily utilised.

The alert text message can be issued to millions of mobile devices in a defined area, using a specific display and a particular ringtone to be recognised instantly as an alert.

Intersec currently covers 30% of the EU population with solutions deployed in France, Germany, Portugal, Croatia and Luxembourg.