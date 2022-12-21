Singtel enters Indonesian data centre market

This is the third market for Singtel as it advances its regional data centre strategy and looks to address digital infrastructure demand.

Singtel and Telkom signed an MOU to collaborate in the area of data centre in April and held a ceremony for the new hyperscale data centre located in Kabil Industrial Estate along Batam’s eastern seaboard.

Andrew Lim, chief commercial officer of Singtel's Regional Data Centre business said, "This strategic partnership with Telkom and Medco Power in Batam marks our first foray into the data centres market in Indonesia.

“As Southeast Asia’s largest digital economy, Indonesia is core to our expansion plans into high growth markets.

“Our track record in designing, building, and operating data centres, combined with Telkom and Medco Power's deep expertise in their respective fields will prove a powerful partnership.”

The data centre campus will be developed in three phases on an 8 hectare site and will have a total capacity of 51MW when fully completed, with the initial phase of the project delivering around 20MW.

It will be built to the latest standards for reliability, security and sustainability with dual-source power including clean, renewable energy from Medco Power and connectivity through Telkom and Singtel.

The data centre will be majority owned by Telkom while Singtel and Medco Power will be minority shareholders.

Besides Indonesia, Singtel is developing a data centre with a capacity of 20MW in Thailand with partners Gulf Energy and AIS.