Ericsson prioritises green investment with framework

The framework has been developed in accordance with current best market practices and verified by CICERO Shades of Green, a Norway-based company for interdisciplinary climate research and a leading global provider of assessments related to green and sustainable financing.

Carl Mellander, Ericsson’s CFO says: “This framework is part of our overall ambition in sustainable finance, and complements our existing sustainability linked Revolving Credit Facility.

“Proceeds raised under the framework will include capital expenditures and R&D investments in enhanced portfolio energy performance in our existing 4G and 5G offerings as well as future 6G solutions.

“Extending our leadership in energy efficiency is a key priority for Ericsson and of strategic importance for our operator customers.”

Heather Johnson, VP of sustainability and corporate responsibility added: This framework is a concrete step in further embedding sustainability across the company, in this case strengthening our climate action and financial activities.

“Investments based on this framework will help drive the development and deployment of energy-efficient technology that support the Net Zero ambition not only in our own industry but enables the digital and green transition across industries and society.”