Kao commissions architects for Slough expansion plan

The company said KLON-06 (pictured) in Slough will have extensive remodelling that will enable it to accommodate highly resilient, hybrid cooling and backup power generation within its fabric, all planned by Nicholas Webb Architects (NWA).

Gérard Thibault, CTO of Kao Data, said: “We’re delighted to be working with NWA to design the next stage of our KLON-06 facility in Slough and bring its technical capabilities in line with the rest of our high-performance data centres.”

Nicholas Webb himself said: “The expansion of this data centre, one of the largest in Slough, grants us the opportunity to bring our knowledge and expertise to help deliver a high-quality facility.”

Thibault added: “NWA have worked tirelessly to ensure our sustainability and technical standards have been incorporated into the design and their team have been exceptional to work with.”

Each backup generator will be powered by hydro-treated vegetable oil, which reduces 90% of carbon emissions as well as other harmful greenhouse gases. The facility will also have a hybrid cooling system, with an energy efficient lithium-ion uninterruptible power supply, and will be powered by 100% renewable energy.

Kao Data has three data centre sites with total power capacity of 55MW. Its first was in Harlow, between London and Cambridge. To the west of London it has data centres in Northolt – which is fully let – and Slough.