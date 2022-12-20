Cellnex awarded projects to enhance 5G infrastructure

The works will cover two road corridors linking Spain with Portugal (Barcelona - Montpellier/Toulouse and Bilbao - Bordeaux) and two corridors linking Spain with Portugal (Salamanca - Porto - Vigo and Mérida – Évora).

The two studies include linking Italy and Austria and the EUMOB project with Abertis.

The main objective of these projects is to provide “high-quality, uninterrupted 5G connectivity for road safety services and to provide connectivity services to vehicle users and passengers along these corridors”.

Eduardo Fichmann, global director of innovation and product strategy at Cellnex said: "Cellnex is investing in the benefit that digitalising these road corridors will bring, not only for connected vehicles but also for road network managers, emergency services, logistics and fleet operators as well as passengers themselves."

"Mobile operators and the various public and private actors in the mobility sector to join the project and collaborate in developing new services that will be possible thanks to the roll-out of these infrastructures."

Together, the projects will represent an overall investment of €24 million, 50% of which will be financed by the European Commission.

These projects will begin in January 2023 and are expected to be completed by December 2025.