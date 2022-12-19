BT teams with Three and EE for C-RAN trials

The operator is also working with Leeds City Council for the project and aims to showcase how C-RAN can lower space and power requirements, while offering a better customer experience.

Alex Tempest, managing director at BT Wholesale said: “The introduction of this new technology highlights BT’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that benefit residents, businesses, and visitors, whilst also supporting economic growth across Leeds and the wider UK.

“This trial represents another step in transforming connectivity for the future and will help us better understand how 5G can best be delivered to meet the demands of the country.”

C-RAN technology harnesses cloud computing, making it easier to build, manage and deploy large scale networks.

The technology also allows for large scale centralised deployment, native support to collaborative radio technologies and real-time virtualisation capabilities based on an open platform.

The first three units are live in the city centre with more to come in the coming months, BT said.