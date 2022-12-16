Vantage Data Centers unveils second Johannesburg campus

The JNB2 Isando campus is strategically located in Ekurhuleni, the greater Johannesburg Metropol’s trade and industry hub and approximately 17km from Vantage’s growing JNB1 Midrand campus.

“South Africa continues to be a cornerstone for Vantage’s EMEA growth outside of continental Europe,” said Antoine Boniface, president of Vantage Data Centers, EMEA.

“Investing in a second campus is a testament to our commitment to the region and our customers who have business requirements to be in this high-demand market.”

The first building of the JNB2 campus will consist of a 20MW, 355,000 square feet two-story data centre and will be operational in mid-2024.

Vantage adds that it is repurposing a portion of an existing warehouse for the initial phase, reducing the embodied carbon of the development.

The company opened its first 16MW facility in July 2022.