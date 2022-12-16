Vodafone tests use of synthetic data with Hazy

The concept allows companies to digitally generate the data that they need, on demand. The size of the data set and the specifications can be tailored to the use case, and this can dramatically increase the speed at which Big Data projects are completed.

The initial project was carried out as a proof of concept (PoC) with Vodafone Group R&D and Vodafone UK focused on synthetic data for training and testing machine learning models.

Luke Ibbetson, head of R&D at Vodafone said, “We are really excited about the potential of Hazy Synthetic Data. Our team was impressed with the quality, utility and usability of the generated datasets, as well as the software’s ease of deployment.

“We are keen to explore the power of a synthetic data platform for Vodafone teams to access useful synthetic data.

“This software could be a powerful, cross-function tool, saving time, increasing productivity of data science teams, accelerating project deliveries, and enabling us to operate more efficiently.”

The PoC went live in 8 weeks, during which the Hazy team worked with Vodafone’s innovation team to enable them to generate synthetic data themselves.

The complete training phase of the data generator took one minute, compared to potentially waiting weeks to get access to production data or create a dataset manually.