Bristol-led consortium granted £12m for 6G research

The project aims to bring together key stakeholders from the R&D supply chain, developing a roadmap for open 6G networks which will set a framework for new developments across the industry.

“Our project, REASON, is engaging a consortium of partners representing the entire telecoms R&D ecosystem, including leading UK Universities, large equipment vendors, service and content providers and innovative SMEs,” said project lead professor Dimitra Simeonidou of Bristol’s department of electrical and electronic engineering.

“REASON will address key technological challenges of delivering End-to-End Open Network solutions, considering all segments of the network.

“The project will pursue breakthroughs on elevating bottlenecks of current systems, such as interoperability, agility, sustainability, resilience, security, and will position UK-born technologies as candidates for delivering future solutions.”

The project is part of a wider £110 scheme curated by the UK government to boost 6G R&D while accelerating the deployment of Open RAN.

Weaver Labs, the Web3 startup is part of the consortium. Maria Lema its co-founder said: “Weaver Labs is committed to breaking down silos in the telco sector and opening the marketplace back up to new owners of infrastructure - to achieve this it’s important to foster collaboration.

“With this in mind, we’re proud to be leading on the project’s cybersecurity strategy (which includes governance and risk assessment) and working with some of the world’s biggest telco vendors and institutions in order to drive real world impact.”