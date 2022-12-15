Exa hires AWS exec to head sales to content and hyperscalers

Ilie (pictured) has worked in the industry for nearly two decades, most recently at the former Telia Carrier – now Arelion –before joining AWS, where she managed its European network planning and acquisition.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the talented team at EXA and contributing to the exciting and ambitious growth plans for 2023 and beyond,” she said. “This industry means so much to me and joining a business with a clear mission to be the undisputed leaders in digital infrastructure market in Europe is incredibly exciting.”

Exa said that, in this newly created role, Ilie will lead a team serving some of the largest global content providers. “She will strengthen the connection between Exa’s network investment strategy and enable customers to achieve their growth plans.”

Nicholas Collins, Exa’s chief commercial officer, said: “Alongside our infrastructure investments, we are also expanding our customer-facing teams across Europe and North America. Ariadna’s appointment strengthens our leadership team and she will play a vital role in the next chapter of Exa’s growth.”