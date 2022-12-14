Macquarie cloud services become certified by DTA

The certification makes Macquarie the first company to have all of its data centres and cloud services certified strategic, a key feature of the DTA’s whole of government certification framework.

This follows the certification of Macquarie’s data centre portfolio last year, which includes facilities in Canberra and Sydney.

The Australian government increases its focus on data security via policy initiatives including the National Data Security Action Plan, the REDSPICE project and wider plans to reform cybersecurity and privacy regulation.

Aidan Tudehope, managing director for Macquarie Government said: “As cyberattacks continue to grow in frequency and sophistication, Australia’s cyber security industry is scaling up to meet the challenge of protecting us.

“The DTA is simplifying and de-risking the decision-making process on cloud, data storage and data hosting by providing agencies clear guidelines on the security credentials, capabilities, and the ownership and controls present among cloud and data centre providers. It’s a vital mechanism to bolster our nation’s cyber security posture.”

Macquarie says it has observed a sharp rise in attempted government cyberattacks in recent months.

Providing cybersecurity services to over 40% of the federal government, Macquarie adds that it protects a threat surface of over seven billion digital interactions every day.