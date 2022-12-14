Nokia deploys orchestration software for Telstra

This, Nokia says, will enable Telstra’s internal network domains faster time to market and an enhanced customer experience.

It will also allow the company to fulfil services in a more streamlined way by using Nokia’s Unified Inventory solution and providing discovery, reconciliation and ongoing synchronisation of network and service assets in near real-time.

Lakshmi Easuwaran, group owner for orchestration, enablement and shared technologies at Telstra, said: “Nokia Orchestration Centre has helped us to build a true cloud-native, reusable and shared Platform-as-a-Sevice (PaaS) offering (also known as Domain Enabler as a Service) for our internal network domains.

“Our customers not only benefit from an improved experience, but it will help us unlock new business opportunities by being able to introduce new products quickly and seamlessly.”

Telstra says the partnership also supports its ambition to find innovative ways to deliver AI and data automation across all network types with Virtual Domain Manager, the first internal network domain to be onboarded onto the offering.

"We are delighted to support Telstra, our longstanding partner, in its journey to evolve its operations,” Hamdy Farid, SVP of business applications at Nokia said.

“Our Digital Operations Centre software allows Telstra to leverage automation to manage complexity, improve operational efficiency and reduce time to market in offering new products and services."