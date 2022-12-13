1547 buys Chase Tower in Texas

This is the seventh time the two have collaborated on a data centre endeavour since 2020.

The 17-story building boasts over 209,000 square feet of space and is a hub and internet gateway between Mexico and the USA.

“1547 continues to move forward on its mission to create an ecosystem of highly dense and interconnected data centres in key markets throughout the United States,” says CEO of 1547, J. Todd Raymond.

“1547 is listening to our enterprise customers, digital content distributors, and hyperscale cloud providers who are seeking connectivity in these crucial edge markets.

“With the purchase of Chase Tower, we are creating the opportunity for our customers to have an access point to do business with Mexico and other Latin American countries via the expansive Texas-based fibre networks. Carrier-dense properties like Chase Tower create data gravity throughout the greater region, attracting a higher calibre of customers to add to our ecosystem.”

With this purchase, 1547 and Harrison Street also acquired CarrierCom, a single location data centre provider located in Chase Tower.

Through this acquisition, the venture will own and operate the international carrier-neutral colocation facility.

1547 adds that it will have immediate colocation and data centre inventory in the building with additional availability of conditioned space and power coming online in 2024.