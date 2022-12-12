Arqit’s QuantumCloud now available on Amazon Web Services

The application will be available on Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), as a redundant encryption service to AWS customers, and to enable product development with Arqit’s customers.

Arqit cited one new user of QuantumCloud via AWS: Traxpay, a Frankfurt-based finance platform.

Markus Wohlgeschaffen (pictured), Traxpay’s MD of markets and sales, said: “Arqit’s technology, enabled by AWS cloud services, is highly compatible with our supply chain finance ecosystem and uniquely capable of delivering clearly identifiable, quantum-safe digital finance instruments which are urgently needed in the digital trade era.”

David Williams, Arqit founder, chairman and CEO said: “By working with AWS, the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud services provider, we will be able to make available our product to a large audience of customers. Amazon S3 is an incredible tool powering digital transformation for so many organisations globally.”

Arqit’s QuantumCloud is a cloud-based symmetric key agreement software platform designed to deliver encryption that is flexible, lightweight, and quantum safe.

It’s already used by security specialist Nine23 for its UK sovereign secure private cloud infrastructure, used by UK government networks.

Clint Crosier, director of AWS Aerospace and Satellite, said: “As the safest and most trusted cloud provider, AWS deeply understands our customers’ data security needs. We are honoured to support Arqit’s QuantumCloud solution, which leverages AWS’s deep set of cloud security tools and compliance features.”

AWS said: “Amazon S3 is an object storage service used by millions of customers of all sizes and industries that offers industry-leading availability, security, and performance, and virtually unlimited scalability. Today, Amazon S3 contains more than 200 trillion objects and averages over 100 million requests per second.”

Wohlgeschaffen said: “We are now able to create new products for our customers that allow an unrivalled level of flexibility in liquidity management, efficiency, transaction speed, cost reduction and, most importantly, the highest levels of security.”