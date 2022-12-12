Nokia and Telefonica reach 5G breakthrough

Nokia has demonstrated four component carrier downlink 5G CA, as well as uplink CA on millimetre wave spectrum.

Together, Nokia and O2 Telefonica Germany are the first to combine sub-6GHz spectrum to boost uplink throughput.

Mark Atkinson, SVP for radio access networks at Nokia said: “This successful Carrier Aggregation uplink trial on sub-6 GHz spectrum is yet another example of Nokia’s innovation and technology leadership and the continuation of our fruitful partnership with O 2 Telefónica.

“While many 5G services require high downlink data rates, increasing sub-6 GHz uplink speeds is an important precondition for advanced 5G use cases.

“Carrier aggregation software complements our high-performance AirScale portfolio, placing Nokia at the forefront of providing technologies that support mobile operators in maximizing radio network efficiencies."

CA allows mobile operators to maximise spectrum assets to reach higher throughputs and enhance the 5G experience for subscribers.

The proof-of-concept took place at O2 Telefonica’s Innovation Cluster near Berlin and use its live commercial network.

Nokia provided solutions from its latest energy-efficient AirScale portfolio including Baseband, massive MIMO and RRH products.

Nokia says operators will be able to enable new industrial use cases for verticals such as the automotive industry and live broadcasts of events and virtual reality experiences for enterprises, paving the way for the metaverse.