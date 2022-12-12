Ericsson, Apple sign multi-year patent license agreement

The agreement includes a cross-license relating to patented cellular standard-essential technologies and grants certain other patent rights.

This will strengthen the technology and business collaboration in technology, interoperability and standards development.

Christina Petersson, chief intellectual property officer at Ericsson says: "We are pleased to settle the litigations with Apple with this agreement, which is of strategic importance to our 5G licensing program.

“This will allow both companies to continue to focus on bringing the best technology to the global market."

The settlement ends the lawsuits filed by both Ericsson and Apple in several countries, including in the US District Court of the Eastern District of Texas, as well as the complaints filed before the US International Trade Commission (USITC).

Ericsson’s IPR licensing revenues continue to be affected by several factors, including expired patent license agreements pending renewal, the technology shift from 4G and 5G and the potential currency effects and geopolitical impact going forward.