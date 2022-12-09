It’s Christmas bonus time, for some employees at least

The company, which began as the tower unit of Telecom Italia – now TIM – said the bonus will be paid in shopping vouchers for supermarkets and affiliated outlets and in fuel vouchers throughout Italy.

Diego Galli (pictured), general manager of Inwit, said: “Since the birth of the ‘new Inwit’, we have taken a path of greater attention to our employees with targeted initiatives.”

He added: “The Inwit bonus is a further step in this direction to support the people who are committed to the success of our company every day.”

The vouchers have to be spent by the end of 2023, the company added.

But what of other companies? Capacity asked a selection of European fixed and mobile operators if they were doing anything similar, with inflation in the eurozone and elsewhere now passing 10%.

In the UK, Vodafone said that permanent front-line employees earning less than £25,000 (equivalent to US$30,600 or €29,000) will receive a 10% pay review brought forward from next year to November 2022.

“Any UK employees earning between £25,000 and £35,000 will receive a one-off payment of £1,000 and will remain eligible for a pay rise next year,” said the company.

At Orange in France, the company has announced an “exceptional value sharing bonus”, covering managerial and non-managerial staff.

This will be €900 for employees whose gross pay is up to €40,294.80 and €400 for those who get more than €40,294.80 but less than or equal to €50,368.50. The figures are based on France’s minimum wage – €40,294.80 is twice the gross annual minimum wage.

Deutsche Telekom “so far hasn’t decided to pay a bonus because of inflation”, said an executive in Germany.

Telefónica in Spain said it was “working on next year’s raise”, but did not comment on a bonus.

Exa Infrastructure has made “no decision”, said the company.

BT Group in the UK did not reply, but Capacity understands that there will be a £1,500 pay rise for all UK staff who currently earn £50,000 or less from 1 January 2023 . This will be a consolidated salary increase, not a one-off bonus payment .

The company has deferred its 2023 pay review to September “and take into account the January cost of living pay rise”, said a person in the group.