MTN SA, TEOCO sign 5G planning partnership

The contract extension builds on an existing relationship that has seen TEOCO deliver its network planning solutions to MTN for over two decades.

This extension will give MTN the full capabilities to plan a 5G network and support the optimisation of the planning process.

“As MTN SA continues its 5G journey, it’s critical that we have the right tools to accurately predict radio network coverage,” said Themba Sikampula, MTN Senior Manager of OSS and Tools. “

“Having already experienced the benefits of TEOCO’s ASSET solution first-hand, we were confident of its capabilities for 5G and delighted to be strengthening our relationship with TEOCO to deliver the best service to our customers.”

MTN SA says it has already enhanced its network visibility through the use of the EDS API which lets the CSP link data from across all of its systems, while also improving prediction modelling accuracy using the ArrayWizard module.

“TEOCO provides a foundational component to support future network and service evolutions,” said Atul Jain, founder and CEO of TEOCO.

“As MTN SA continues to optimise its 5G roll out and deployments, our comprehensive and innovative 5G planning offering is the perfect fit to deliver advanced network coverage and ensure optimal planning efficiency.”