PDG launches $300m Mumbai data centre

The newly launched MU1 data centre provides 48MW of IT capacity across two buildings and has been awarded an IGBC Platinum certification. At a cost of $300 million, MU1 is built across roughly six acres within a larger IT campus at Airoli, Navi Mumbai.

“India is one of the fastest growing data centre markets in the world today and is a key focus market for PDG. We are committed to delivering hyperscale grade capacity at global standards to our customers in India," said Rangu Salgame, chairman, chief executive officer and co-founder of PDG.

"The launch of MU1 further strengthens our position as a leading Pan-Asia data centre operator, that is focused on creating sustainable value and being an enabler of digital growth. Our continued track record of delivering on our commitments is a key factor that makes PDG the partner of choice for hyperscalers across Asia Pacific.”

PDG completed MU1 within approximately 20 months of commencing the project and ahead of its scheduled timeline, despite global supply challenges and disruptions.

MU1 will be powered up to 40% by renewable energy and will operate on minimal water consumption. In addition, the facility is the first Open Compute Project (OCP) certified data centre in the country and will also be Uptime Tier III certified.

“The demand for data centres has accelerated rapidly, driven by large-scale cloud adoption, enhanced Internet penetration and extensive digital transformation," added Vipin Shirsat, managing director of India, PDG.

"Our MU1 data centre provides state-of-the-art internet infrastructure, designed to meet mission critical requirements. With a formidable team of highly experienced data centre professionals, PDG has ambitious plans to scale and expand across India and is also committed to the cause of grooming young engineering talent into leaders of tomorrow.”