Société du Grand Paris selects Nokia for its metro rail projects

The solutions will support the four automated train lines that, form part of the Grand Paris Express, the largest metro rail project in Europe, serving up to two million passengers a day.

With 200km of rail network, the project includes the creation of four new lines around Paris, the extension of an existing rail line, the construction of 68 new metro stations and the development of new neighbourhoods around these future urban centres.

“These projects provide critical high-speed connectivity and performance at all points within the new Grand Paris metro and its operations, giving SGP the highest levels of confidence in its end-to-end Nokia network," said Matthieu Bourguignon, vice president of enterprise Europe sales at Nokia.

"We are incredibly proud to be selected by SGP as a supplier and excited to deploy our world-leading wireless access, IP/MPLS routing and mobile core solutions as a part of this ambitious project to digitally transform one of Europe’s largest rail systems.”

The Nokia solutions include a multi-service IP/MPLS network to support all Grand Paris Express operational and maintenance requirement and has been designed for operational communications and indoor/outdoor connectivity across all Grand Paris Express stations, lines and depots.

Application requirements across the four lines will be supported by the multi-service IP/MPLS network.

The contract builds on Nokia’s existing relationship with SGP following the deployment of an LTE wireless network system.

In related news, earlier this month Nokia confirmed plans to deploy the first industrial-grade LTE private network in a port terminal in Chile at San Antonio Terminal Internacional (STI).

Powered by the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) platform, the new private wireless network use 4.9G LTE to deliver high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity, and improved network predictability in piers and yards.