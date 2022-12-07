Grover enlists Gigs for MVNO service

Grover Connect will allow its customers to activate any eSIM-enabled technology device and the company has partnered with telecom-as-a-service platform Gigs to launch the service.

Michael Cassau, founder and CEO of Grover said: “We are very excited to launch Grover Connect in the US today.

“Our first tests demonstrated that with our own mobile virtual network, our activation rates have improved significantly, which leads to higher customer satisfaction and ultimately to stronger customer loyalty.

“Thanks to our partnership with Gigs, who enabled us to start our own mobile virtual network in just a few days, we could quickly and easily unlock new and recurring revenue streams.”

The Grover eSIM is available to customers in the US and will be rolled out to European markets in the near future.

Grover adds this is the first step in its “ambitious” growth plan to bring its services to a global audience.

Plans on the new service range from flexible monthly to yearly plans and come with network services from AT&T, including features such unlimited calls and texts, hotspots and roaming to Canada and Mexico.