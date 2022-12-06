Sparkle offers multinational enterprise telephony service

The global arm of TIM – formerly Telecom Italia – says this is a managed connectivity service allowing companies, regardless of location, to communicate with customers effectively and securely.

The enterprise voice suite allows local and toll-free numbers, enterprise telephony and collaboration systems in a single managed service, said Sparkle.

said Sparkle, which is led by Enrico Maria Bagnasco (pictured), appointed CEO last month.

Companies can “virtualise their contact points in a different place where they are effectively located – inbound and outbound calls, integration with enterprise telephony and collaboration services as well as value-added services for call centres”.

The company noted that “voice plays a major role in digital transformation, enabling companies to operate globally while remaining close to their customers and partners”.