Cloud4C sets up new data centre with Telecom Egypt

The agreement was signed on November 23 by Rakesh Reddy, regional director MEA at Cloud4C and Adel Hamed, managing director and CEO of Telecom Egypt.

The increasing adoption of cloud, coupled with rising demand for data-driven decision-making and improved cybersecurity is driving Egypt’s cloud transformation from on-premises to hybrid loud.

SAP, the enterprise software specialist will play a key role in supporting the country’s digital transformation goals with a broad range of facilities and services.

Cloud4C's founder and CEO, Sridhar Pinnapureddy said: "Egypt is all set to become the next big digital hub in the world, and this in-country cloud data centre will add to the growing demand for SAP services in the region.

Highly regulated sectors such as government, financial services, healthcare will need in-country data hosting and hybrid cloud managed services to realise their digital transformation goals while complying to local and industry regulations.

“Our key objective is to support such enterprises on their RISE with SAP journey as well as other mission-critical environment transformations, end-to-end."

Hamed added that the signing comes within Telecom Egypt’s strategic framework and that this step will “enhance the digital transformation process by supporting various companies and organisations on their journey to provide digital services through Telecom Egypt’s sturdy infrastructure”.