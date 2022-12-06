MacNeil leaves GTT for EdgeConneX

MacNeil joins from GTT where he served as its chief operating officer for over two years. He was responsible for leading GTT’s network operations, service delivery, assurance and vendor management as well as its product organisation.

He recently spoke to Capacity at ITW 2022 to discuss his former company’s restructuring after coming out of Chapter 11.

MacNeil previously served as CTO for EdgeConneX from July 2015 to August 2017 and this will now be his second stint with the company.

MacNeil also served as CEO of FiberLight after being promoted from his role as COO.

Capacity has contacted both GTT and EdgeConneX for comment