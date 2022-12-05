Stack and ESR reveal Osaka data centre campus plans

The campus will be built in Osaka’s eastern suburb of Keihanna and will be operated under the Stack brand.

Construction on the first three buildings will commence in Q4 2023 and will be ready for service in Q2 2025.

“Osaka is STACK’s sixth APAC market in 12 months since our entrance into the region, including the expansion of our footprint in both Japan and Australia to over 100MW each,” said Pithambar (Preet) Gona, CEO of STACK APAC.

"This campus further deepens our partnership with ESR, allowing us to combine our capabilities to meet our clients’ strategic requirements in existing and emerging Tier 1 data centre markets.”

The news follows recent announcements of Stack’s entrance into the APAC market with the opening of its Singapore regional headquarters and its expansion into multiple markets with a 36MW campus in Inzai, Japan, 124MW across Melbourne, Canberra and Perth in Australia and a 48MW data centre in Seoul, Korea.

ESR, meanwhile, is developing a portfolio of environmentally friendly data centre solutions in Hong Kong, Osaka, Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney, Mumbai and Singapore.

It will be funded by its recently announced inaugural data centre investment fund, with over US$1 billion of equity commitments for digital infrastructure investment.