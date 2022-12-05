Infosys launches proximity centre in Sweden

"We are delighted that Infosys has chosen the city of Gothenburg for its new proximity centre. The centre will bring next generational digital technologies and skills to the city and Nordic region," said Axel Josefson, chairman of the City Executive Board, Gothenburg.

"Infosys' venture will significantly contribute to strengthening the internationally renowned technology cluster we have here at Lindholmen Science Park."

The new centre underscores Infosys' localisation strategy in the Nordics by bringing its digital offerings to its clients in the region supporting them in their digital transformations.

"We are very glad to see our member Infosys expanding in Sweden," added Robin Sukhia, secretary general and president of the Sweden-India Business Council.

"Opening an office in Gothenburg shows their commitment not only to the large local industry Gothenburg offers, but also to the Swedish market and their clients. We are happy to support Infosys in their continuing journey in Sweden."

The news follows Infosys' more than 20-year footprint expansion across the Nordics, in particular the new centre marks another step in strengthening the company's presence in Gothenburg, which is home to an emerging automotive, digital tech and green innovation hub in Europe.

"We are thrilled to fortify our presence in the Nordics with the new centre in Gothenburg, Sweden. With this latest milestone, Infosys is well poised to work ever more closely with our clients based out of the region and build next-gen solutions in areas like digital manufacturing, connected products, and online customer experience," said Jasmeet Singh, executive vice president and global head of manufacturing at Infosys.

"We are confident that by leveraging the unparalleled combination of local talent and world class technologies like cloud, IoT, software engineering and Artificial Intelligence, Infosys can empower clients across the Nordics to be future ready."