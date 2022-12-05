Vivacom develops Bulgarian satellite gateway for OneWeb

The gateway will comprise 18 antennas and a mini data centre, connecting OneWeb’s LEO satellites to Bulgaria’s fibre network and data centres.

“Our collaboration with OneWeb once again demonstrates that Vivacom is the preferred local partner for pioneering global technology companies looking to invest in Bulgaria," said Nikolai Andreev, CEO of Vivacom.

"We are trusted not only for our technical expertise, capacity, and reliability but also for our innovative mindset and our cutting-edge work in the sector, which reflects the United Group’s vision for the region. We are thrilled that OneWeb has chosen Vivacom to implement this project, which will bring long-term socio-economic benefits to Bulgaria.”

The project will be carried out on Vivacom’s premises in Stara Zagora, Bulgaria, with company having been awarded a Class B certificate by the local municipality.

In addition, the project will create high-skilled jobs and contribute to the economic output of the region at least 10 years and make Stara Zagora hub for space technology and communications.

“For the Stara Zagora municipality, attracting high value investment that creates new jobs is always welcome. I am happy that we are able to award a Class B certificate to Vivacom to help support this project," added Zhivko Todorov, Mayor of Stara Zagora.

"For the business, this means shorter terms and bespoke administrative services will be offered by the municipal administration. This is a great start to this successful partnership and is a clear sign to investors that our city is open for business.”

In addition to Vivacom investing over Лв 1 million ($534,000) in the facility, OneWeb will spend several million US dollars for specialised equipment.

With construction underway work is due to be completed by Q1 of 2023.

“OneWeb is improving the performance and resilience of satellite connectivity with our large fleet of distributed small satellites in low-Earth orbit. We are building a distributed architecture of SNPs and moving our ground infrastructure to ensure we reach the remotest places on Earth," said Michele Franci, chief operations officer at OneWeb.

"We have selected Bulgaria for this ground station because of its geography, its membership to the European Union and its role as a Eurasian telecommunications hub - but also because of Vivacom who is a trusted local partner who can help implement OneWeb’s mission.”