Aruba secures €500m in funding for two data centres in Italy

Through this new investment, the IT3 technology campus in Ponte San Pietro, Italy spans 200,000m² will also become home to two further data centres and a large ultra-technological event space, the Aruba Auditorium.

The first facility will span more than 17,000 m² and offer 9MW of power, over three large data rooms, with independent infrastructure dedicated to each room.

The second will be a multi-storey facility with 8 data rooms organised over two levels, power of 8MW and a total area of almost 14,000m², while the Aruba Auditorium will 1,500 m² of floorspace and a seating capacity of about 400.

"We are proud to be able to officially present two new state-of-the-art Data Centres that will contribute to the digital transformation of the country,” said Stefano Cecconi, CEO of Aruba.

“We design our technological campuses not only with the aim of future-proofing them, but also to be as eco-sustainable as possible, so as to minimise environmental impact, make consumption more efficient - in full compliance with reliability and safety standards - and achieve the highest levels of certification. We are particularly happy to inaugurate the new Aruba Auditorium, a place of aggregation and interaction that will allow us, other companies or local realities to organize events in a highly technological and innovative context."

Aruba has already begun to select and train part of its future resources through the Aruba Academy, the Aruba Group's school established with the aim of recruiting new talent and training them in STEM and IT fields as well as partnerships with the University of Bergamo and the Polytechnic of Turin.

Aruba GCDC's is consistently 'green-by-design' with the whole campus powered by renewable sources with guarantee of origin certification, while the campus infrastructure includes photovoltaic systems, geothermal systems, and a hydroelectric plant on the nearby Brembo River.

In addition, the campus holds ANSI/TIA 942 Rating level 4 and holds ISO 22237 certification, for hogh levels of resilience and continuity.